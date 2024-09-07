Bank of America Increases Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $19.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.91.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $165,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

