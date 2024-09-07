Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.18. Barclays shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,504,121 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

