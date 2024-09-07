Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,891,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

