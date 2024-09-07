BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires £23,960 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,505.59).
BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance
LON:BRGE opened at GBX 567 ($7.46) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.20.
About BlackRock Greater Europe
