BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires £23,960 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,505.59).

LON:BRGE opened at GBX 567 ($7.46) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.20.

About BlackRock Greater Europe

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

