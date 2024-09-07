BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.