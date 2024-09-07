Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,796,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,570,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

