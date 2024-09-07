Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $606.97

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 606.97 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.31). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 686 ($9.02), with a volume of 44,408 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 694.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 606.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,748.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomsbury Publishing

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($547,317.74). Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

