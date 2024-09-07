Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.