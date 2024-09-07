BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $197.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho downgraded Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.39.

ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 8.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

