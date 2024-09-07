BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.08 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BNB has a total market cap of $72.08 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $493.90 or 0.00910613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,523 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,560.9199319. The last known price of BNB is 491.43929516 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,863,241,953.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
