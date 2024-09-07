BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.08 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BNB has a total market cap of $72.08 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $493.90 or 0.00910613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,523 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,560.9199319. The last known price of BNB is 491.43929516 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,863,241,953.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

