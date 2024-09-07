BNB Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $495.16 or 0.00907057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $72.26 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,536 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,560.9199319. The last known price of BNB is 491.43929516 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,863,241,953.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
