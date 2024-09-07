Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 4.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

