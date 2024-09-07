Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5 million-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.9 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. 4,661,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,514. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

