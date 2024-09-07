Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 0.3% After Earnings Beat

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $156.36 and last traded at $154.54. 5,988,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,940,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

