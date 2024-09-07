Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $29.25

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
