Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $60.70

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

