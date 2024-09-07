Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $68.54

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NDAQ stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

