Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $119.33

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $35,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

