BTIG Research Lowers Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATHA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,033 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 605,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 405,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 84.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 227,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

