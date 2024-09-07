C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

