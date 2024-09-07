Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $44,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJR stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

