Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $792,000 Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCBS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $741.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $109,437.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $109,437.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,697. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

