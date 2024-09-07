Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,580 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

