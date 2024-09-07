Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

