Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

