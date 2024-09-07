Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Caleres has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

