Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -253.57 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

