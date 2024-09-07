Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,056,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

