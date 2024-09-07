Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

