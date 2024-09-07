Candriam S.C.A. Buys 273,929 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,929 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

