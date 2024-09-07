Candriam S.C.A. Buys 36,134 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

