Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,941 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

