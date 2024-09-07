Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

