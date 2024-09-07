Candriam S.C.A. Has $40.60 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $269.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $278.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.73.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

