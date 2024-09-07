Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,116 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.69% of Incyte worth $79,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
