Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,116 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.69% of Incyte worth $79,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

