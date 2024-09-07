Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $458.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

