Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WULF. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

