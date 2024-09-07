Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.11

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.11 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 82.77 ($1.09). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 24,465 shares changing hands.

Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Capital’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

