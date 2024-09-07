Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

