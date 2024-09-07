Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $169.55 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.67 billion and approximately $169.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.05 or 0.04195937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00040288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

