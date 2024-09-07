CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Up 6.1%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. 97,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 246,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

