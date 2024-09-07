Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

