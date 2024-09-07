CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$81.38 and last traded at C$79.50, with a volume of 40315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.49.

Specifically, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$74.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.87.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

