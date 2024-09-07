CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $212.21. 709,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

