Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

