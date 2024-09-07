CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0284 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $577,027.89 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,412.34 or 0.99994546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02727716 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $706,315.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.