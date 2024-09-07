Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.80. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 7,937 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

