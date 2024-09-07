Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.80. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 7,937 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAC
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
