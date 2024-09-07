Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $234.93 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.41 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.18.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.