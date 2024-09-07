Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners restated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a 1-year low of $172.41 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

