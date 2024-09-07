Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.76

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 8214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Centerspace Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 377.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

